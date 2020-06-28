Rent Calculator
4001 E MORELAND Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM
4001 E MORELAND Street
4001 East Moreland Street
No Longer Available
Location
4001 East Moreland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
in unit laundry
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move-In Ready, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home, tile throughout, includes stove (electric) microwave, refrigerator, inside laundry (washer and dryer).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4001 E MORELAND Street have any available units?
4001 E MORELAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4001 E MORELAND Street have?
Some of 4001 E MORELAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4001 E MORELAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
4001 E MORELAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 E MORELAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 4001 E MORELAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4001 E MORELAND Street offer parking?
No, 4001 E MORELAND Street does not offer parking.
Does 4001 E MORELAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4001 E MORELAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 E MORELAND Street have a pool?
No, 4001 E MORELAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 4001 E MORELAND Street have accessible units?
No, 4001 E MORELAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 E MORELAND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 E MORELAND Street does not have units with dishwashers.
