Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6
Last updated April 16 2019 at 12:06 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6
400 W Pasadena Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
400 W Pasadena Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place
Amenities
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 have any available units?
400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 offers parking.
Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 have a pool?
Yes, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 has a pool.
Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 have accessible units?
No, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
