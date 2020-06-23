All apartments in Phoenix
400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28

400 West Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

400 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Newly renovated studio, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets in kitchen and bath, new quartz countertops, washer dryer combo in-unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 have any available units?
400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 have?
Some of 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 currently offering any rent specials?
400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 pet-friendly?
No, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 offer parking?
Yes, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 does offer parking.
Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 have a pool?
Yes, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 has a pool.
Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 have accessible units?
No, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 West Pasadena Avenue - 28 does not have units with dishwashers.
