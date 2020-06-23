All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3971 E CAT BALUE Drive

3971 E Cat Balue Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3971 E Cat Balue Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Tenant Rights. Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom (all upstairs), loft, 2.5 bath (2 full upstairs, 1/2 downstairs), 2 car garage, gated single family home located in highly desirable Fireside at Desert Ridge. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances including refrigerator, mocha cabinets. Entire downstairs of home and upstairs bathrooms are tiled with nice 18'' tile. Upstairs has highly upgraded carpet. Washer/ Dryer included. Incredible lifestyle living - 2 pools, spa, state of the art work-out facility, tennis, basketball and parks. Conveniently located close to Loop 101, SR 51, Desert Ridge Marketplace and City North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive have any available units?
3971 E CAT BALUE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive have?
Some of 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3971 E CAT BALUE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive offers parking.
Does 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive has a pool.
Does 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3971 E CAT BALUE Drive has units with dishwashers.
