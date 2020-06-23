3971 E CAT BALUE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Tenant Rights. Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom (all upstairs), loft, 2.5 bath (2 full upstairs, 1/2 downstairs), 2 car garage, gated single family home located in highly desirable Fireside at Desert Ridge. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances including refrigerator, mocha cabinets. Entire downstairs of home and upstairs bathrooms are tiled with nice 18'' tile. Upstairs has highly upgraded carpet. Washer/ Dryer included. Incredible lifestyle living - 2 pools, spa, state of the art work-out facility, tennis, basketball and parks. Conveniently located close to Loop 101, SR 51, Desert Ridge Marketplace and City North.