All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3967 E. Pollack Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3967 E. Pollack Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3967 E. Pollack Street

3967 East Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3967 East Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Gated Community. Home Featurs Neutral Colors, Wood Look Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, All Appliances! Cozy neighborhood w/ Community Pool, Minutes From Freeways, Downtown, Airport & Shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3967 E. Pollack Street have any available units?
3967 E. Pollack Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3967 E. Pollack Street currently offering any rent specials?
3967 E. Pollack Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3967 E. Pollack Street pet-friendly?
No, 3967 E. Pollack Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3967 E. Pollack Street offer parking?
No, 3967 E. Pollack Street does not offer parking.
Does 3967 E. Pollack Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3967 E. Pollack Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3967 E. Pollack Street have a pool?
Yes, 3967 E. Pollack Street has a pool.
Does 3967 E. Pollack Street have accessible units?
No, 3967 E. Pollack Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3967 E. Pollack Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3967 E. Pollack Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3967 E. Pollack Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3967 E. Pollack Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College