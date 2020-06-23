3967 E. Pollack Street

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Gated Community. Home Featurs Neutral Colors, Wood Look Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, All Appliances! Cozy neighborhood w/ Community Pool, Minutes From Freeways, Downtown, Airport & Shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
