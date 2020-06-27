3967 E MELINDA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub media room tennis court

Upgraded Two-Story Home with Great Room, Gas Services, Wood Blinds, Ceiling Fans and Private Back Patio. Gourmet Kitchen: G.E.Profile Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Cabinets, Under Cabinet Lighting, Granite Counters, Pull-Out Drawers, GE Profile Refrigerator and Gas Stove. 18'' x 18'' Tile Floors Downstairs and New Carpet Upstairs. House professionally cleaned. New Maytag Washer & Dryer. Easy living & lifestyle awaits. Enjoy Fireside Community Center - Tennis Courts, Lap Pools, Spa, Basketball Court, huge Fitness Center, Exhibition Kitchen, Clubhouse & fun activities. Convenient to 101 & 51, Desert Ridge Marketplace, City North, Mayo Hospital, MIM, Shopping, Restaurants, Theaters, Golf, Schools & much more. Wonderful quiet interior location in Gated Community of Sierra Peak.