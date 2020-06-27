All apartments in Phoenix
3967 E MELINDA Drive
3967 E MELINDA Drive

3967 East Melinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3967 East Melinda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Upgraded Two-Story Home with Great Room, Gas Services, Wood Blinds, Ceiling Fans and Private Back Patio. Gourmet Kitchen: G.E.Profile Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Cabinets, Under Cabinet Lighting, Granite Counters, Pull-Out Drawers, GE Profile Refrigerator and Gas Stove. 18'' x 18'' Tile Floors Downstairs and New Carpet Upstairs. House professionally cleaned. New Maytag Washer & Dryer. Easy living & lifestyle awaits. Enjoy Fireside Community Center - Tennis Courts, Lap Pools, Spa, Basketball Court, huge Fitness Center, Exhibition Kitchen, Clubhouse & fun activities. Convenient to 101 & 51, Desert Ridge Marketplace, City North, Mayo Hospital, MIM, Shopping, Restaurants, Theaters, Golf, Schools & much more. Wonderful quiet interior location in Gated Community of Sierra Peak.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3967 E MELINDA Drive have any available units?
3967 E MELINDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3967 E MELINDA Drive have?
Some of 3967 E MELINDA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3967 E MELINDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3967 E MELINDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3967 E MELINDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3967 E MELINDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3967 E MELINDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3967 E MELINDA Drive offers parking.
Does 3967 E MELINDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3967 E MELINDA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3967 E MELINDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3967 E MELINDA Drive has a pool.
Does 3967 E MELINDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3967 E MELINDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3967 E MELINDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3967 E MELINDA Drive has units with dishwashers.

