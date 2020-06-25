All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

3951 E PARKSIDE Lane

3951 East Parkside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3951 East Parkside Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
Spacious 4 bedroom rental in Aviano! Newer carpet in bedrooms with tile throuhout home. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Extended extra large master bedroom.Access to community pool and fitness center, tennis courts and basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane have any available units?
3951 E PARKSIDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane have?
Some of 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3951 E PARKSIDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane offer parking?
No, 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane has a pool.
Does 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3951 E PARKSIDE Lane has units with dishwashers.
