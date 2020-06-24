All apartments in Phoenix
3951 E NOCONA Lane
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

3951 E NOCONA Lane

3951 East Nocona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3951 East Nocona Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is the one you have been waiting for, located in Aviano community, single story, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, new carpet and paint, pool, chef's kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, epoxy garage floor, all Aviano ammenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3951 E NOCONA Lane have any available units?
3951 E NOCONA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3951 E NOCONA Lane have?
Some of 3951 E NOCONA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3951 E NOCONA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3951 E NOCONA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 E NOCONA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3951 E NOCONA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3951 E NOCONA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3951 E NOCONA Lane offers parking.
Does 3951 E NOCONA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3951 E NOCONA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 E NOCONA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3951 E NOCONA Lane has a pool.
Does 3951 E NOCONA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3951 E NOCONA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 E NOCONA Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3951 E NOCONA Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
