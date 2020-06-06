All apartments in Phoenix
3946 E EARLL Drive

3946 East Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3946 East Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
East Citrus Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new remodeled unit in Arcadia! desirable location and close to restaurants and groceries! Within 10 minutes away from Phoenix airport and Biltmore Fashion Park. Come see this place today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 E EARLL Drive have any available units?
3946 E EARLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 E EARLL Drive have?
Some of 3946 E EARLL Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 E EARLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3946 E EARLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 E EARLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3946 E EARLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3946 E EARLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3946 E EARLL Drive offers parking.
Does 3946 E EARLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3946 E EARLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 E EARLL Drive have a pool?
No, 3946 E EARLL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3946 E EARLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3946 E EARLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 E EARLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 E EARLL Drive has units with dishwashers.
