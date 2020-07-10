3930 E Orchid Ln

Amenities
*Occupied, available to be viewed beginning May 9th
One level single family family home in Keystone Community. Home features:
.Tile floor entry
.Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling and plant shelves.
.Living room w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and plant shelves
.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and ceiling fan
.Inside laundry room w/ hookup only
.Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and ceiling fan
.Master bathroom w/ separate shower only, double sinks and tile floor
.Grass/desert front yard- HOA maintains
.Desert rear yard w/ slab patio and block fence
.Two car garage w/ auto garage opener
.Community pool and spa available for all residents
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.
*Security Deposit
.$950.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable
*Please be sure to review the listing and term information. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application. Questions regarding this listing may be emailed to info@prsrentals.com