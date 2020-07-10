3930 E Orchid Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd1fb6d03d ----

*Occupied, available to be viewed beginning May 9th



One level single family family home in Keystone Community. Home features:

.Tile floor entry

.Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling and plant shelves.

.Living room w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and plant shelves

.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and ceiling fan

.Inside laundry room w/ hookup only

.Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and ceiling fan

.Master bathroom w/ separate shower only, double sinks and tile floor

.Grass/desert front yard- HOA maintains

.Desert rear yard w/ slab patio and block fence

.Two car garage w/ auto garage opener

.Community pool and spa available for all residents



1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Security Deposit

.$950.00 Refundable

.$300.00 Non-refundable



*Please be sure to review the listing and term information. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application. Questions regarding this listing may be emailed to info@prsrentals.com