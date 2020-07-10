All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3930 E Orchid Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3930 E Orchid Ln
Last updated April 26 2019 at 2:00 PM

3930 E Orchid Ln

3930 East Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3930 East Orchid Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd1fb6d03d ----
*Occupied, available to be viewed beginning May 9th

One level single family family home in Keystone Community. Home features:
.Tile floor entry
.Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling and plant shelves.
.Living room w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and plant shelves
.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and ceiling fan
.Inside laundry room w/ hookup only
.Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and ceiling fan
.Master bathroom w/ separate shower only, double sinks and tile floor
.Grass/desert front yard- HOA maintains
.Desert rear yard w/ slab patio and block fence
.Two car garage w/ auto garage opener
.Community pool and spa available for all residents

1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Security Deposit
.$950.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable

*Please be sure to review the listing and term information. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application. Questions regarding this listing may be emailed to info@prsrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 E Orchid Ln have any available units?
3930 E Orchid Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 E Orchid Ln have?
Some of 3930 E Orchid Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 E Orchid Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3930 E Orchid Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 E Orchid Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 E Orchid Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3930 E Orchid Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3930 E Orchid Ln offers parking.
Does 3930 E Orchid Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 E Orchid Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 E Orchid Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3930 E Orchid Ln has a pool.
Does 3930 E Orchid Ln have accessible units?
No, 3930 E Orchid Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 E Orchid Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 E Orchid Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College