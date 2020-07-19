All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3929 W Chama Dr

3929 West Chama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3929 West Chama Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3 bed, 2.5 bath, N Phoenix/Glendale - Tastefully updated 3 bed sfh off I-17 & Happy Valley. Quiet neighborhood, close to schools as well as retail and dining. Wood floors on first floor with spacious living, dining and kitchen. 1/2 bath down off laundry room. Custom lighting and 2" slat blinds in living and kitchen. All 3 beds upstairs. Master has walk-in closet, tiled shower. All beds have ceiling fans. 2 car garage with room for storage. Large back covered patio, large yard with desert landscape. Easy access to I-17 with access to Phoenix or Anthem.

Rent does not include 1.5% Admin Fee, 2.3% Glendale rental tax.

No pets allowed.

Text or email Tom to set up showing, 602-708-1635, tom@phoenixprestigere.com

REALTOR

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4610574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 W Chama Dr have any available units?
3929 W Chama Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 W Chama Dr have?
Some of 3929 W Chama Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 W Chama Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3929 W Chama Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 W Chama Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3929 W Chama Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3929 W Chama Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3929 W Chama Dr offers parking.
Does 3929 W Chama Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3929 W Chama Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 W Chama Dr have a pool?
No, 3929 W Chama Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3929 W Chama Dr have accessible units?
No, 3929 W Chama Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 W Chama Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 W Chama Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
