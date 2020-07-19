3929 W Chama Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

3 bed, 2.5 bath, N Phoenix/Glendale - Tastefully updated 3 bed sfh off I-17 & Happy Valley. Quiet neighborhood, close to schools as well as retail and dining. Wood floors on first floor with spacious living, dining and kitchen. 1/2 bath down off laundry room. Custom lighting and 2" slat blinds in living and kitchen. All 3 beds upstairs. Master has walk-in closet, tiled shower. All beds have ceiling fans. 2 car garage with room for storage. Large back covered patio, large yard with desert landscape. Easy access to I-17 with access to Phoenix or Anthem.



Rent does not include 1.5% Admin Fee, 2.3% Glendale rental tax.



No pets allowed.



Text or email Tom to set up showing, 602-708-1635, tom@phoenixprestigere.com



