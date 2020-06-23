All apartments in Phoenix
3924 West Sunnyside Avenue
3924 West Sunnyside Avenue

3924 West Sunnyside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3924 West Sunnyside Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue have any available units?
3924 West Sunnyside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue have?
Some of 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3924 West Sunnyside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue have a pool?
No, 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
