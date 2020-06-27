3922 W Kings Ave 21241269

Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath North Phoenix Call or Text Ryan Today 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Victoria Gardens
New Dishwasher & Stove Upon New lease
New Paint & Flooring Through this Sq. Ft.: 1598 Listing type: Lease Year Built: 1978 Terms: 12 Mo. Lease Bedrooms: 3 Security Deposit: $1325 Bathrooms: 2 Hold this home: $1325 Garage/Carport: CP Pets: Home Owners Association: Yes Included Home Amenities: Upgraded Carpet, Upgraded Blinds Spacious Walk-In Closet(s) Patio, Pantry, Dishwasher, Covered Patio(s)Cable Ready, Blinds, 9 Foot Ceilings, Phoenix North: Property Description: , Conveniently located near the I-17, this property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1598 sqft of living space. Deposit upon approval and easy qualifications, what are you waiting for? Call and schedule a private tour of this home.
Cross Streets: Bell Rd & 39th Ave
Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
(RLNE5069292)