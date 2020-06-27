All apartments in Phoenix
3922 W Kings Ave 21241269

3922 West Kings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3922 West Kings Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath North Phoenix Call or Text Ryan Today 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Victoria Gardens

New Dishwasher & Stove Upon New lease

New Paint & Flooring Through this Sq. Ft.: 1598 Listing type: Lease Year Built: 1978 Terms: 12 Mo. Lease Bedrooms: 3 Security Deposit: $1325 Bathrooms: 2 Hold this home: $1325 Garage/Carport: CP Pets: Home Owners Association: Yes Included Home Amenities: Upgraded Carpet, Upgraded Blinds Spacious Walk-In Closet(s) Patio, Pantry, Dishwasher, Covered Patio(s)Cable Ready, Blinds, 9 Foot Ceilings, Phoenix North: Property Description: , Conveniently located near the I-17, this property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1598 sqft of living space. Deposit upon approval and easy qualifications, what are you waiting for? Call and schedule a private tour of this home.

Cross Streets: Bell Rd & 39th Ave

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5069292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 have any available units?
3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 have?
Some of 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 currently offering any rent specials?
3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 is pet friendly.
Does 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 offer parking?
Yes, 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 offers parking.
Does 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 have a pool?
No, 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 does not have a pool.
Does 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 have accessible units?
No, 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 W Kings Ave 21241269 has units with dishwashers.
