3922 W Kings Ave 21241269

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath North Phoenix Call or Text Ryan Today 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Victoria Gardens



New Dishwasher & Stove Upon New lease



New Paint & Flooring Through this Sq. Ft.: 1598 Listing type: Lease Year Built: 1978 Terms: 12 Mo. Lease Bedrooms: 3 Security Deposit: $1325 Bathrooms: 2 Hold this home: $1325 Garage/Carport: CP Pets: Home Owners Association: Yes Included Home Amenities: Upgraded Carpet, Upgraded Blinds Spacious Walk-In Closet(s) Patio, Pantry, Dishwasher, Covered Patio(s)Cable Ready, Blinds, 9 Foot Ceilings, Phoenix North: Property Description: , Conveniently located near the I-17, this property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1598 sqft of living space. Deposit upon approval and easy qualifications, what are you waiting for? Call and schedule a private tour of this home.



Cross Streets: Bell Rd & 39th Ave



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



