All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue

3921 West Rue De Lamour Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3921 West Rue De Lamour Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,965 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE5002921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue have any available units?
3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue have?
Some of 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue offers parking.
Does 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue has a pool.
Does 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 W Rue De Lamour Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College