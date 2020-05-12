Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue
3916 East Joan De Arc Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3916 East Joan De Arc Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bath and one car garage. Remodeled. Nice backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have any available units?
3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have?
Some of 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue offers parking.
Does 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have a pool?
No, 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College