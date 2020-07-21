3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Nice single level home in the lakes with a private pool. Granite counters, newer interior paint and carpet. ''A'' rated schools and close to all Ahwatukee has to offer.