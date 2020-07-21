Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:10 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive
3914 East Mountain Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Lakewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3914 East Mountain Vista Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Nice single level home in the lakes with a private pool. Granite counters, newer interior paint and carpet. ''A'' rated schools and close to all Ahwatukee has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have any available units?
3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have?
Some of 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 E MOUNTAIN VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
