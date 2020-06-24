All apartments in Phoenix
3911 E ASTER Drive
3911 E ASTER Drive

3911 East Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3911 East Aster Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pleasant Valley Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
This home is the cleanest rental you will see. Owner just remodeled . New kitchen cabinets, flooring and paint along with many upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 E ASTER Drive have any available units?
3911 E ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 E ASTER Drive have?
Some of 3911 E ASTER Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 E ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3911 E ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 E ASTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3911 E ASTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3911 E ASTER Drive offer parking?
No, 3911 E ASTER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3911 E ASTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 E ASTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 E ASTER Drive have a pool?
No, 3911 E ASTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3911 E ASTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 3911 E ASTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 E ASTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 E ASTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
