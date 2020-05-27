All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive

3910 East Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3910 East Rockwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very desirable location with easy access to 101 & 51 Freeways & Paradise Valley Schools. The home features 3 bedrooms (one set up as a den & opens to Great Room) 2 baths & 2 car garage. Beautifully updated with Travertine floors & wood look flooring in Master bedroom. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Easy care landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive have any available units?
3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College