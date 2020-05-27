3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very desirable location with easy access to 101 & 51 Freeways & Paradise Valley Schools. The home features 3 bedrooms (one set up as a den & opens to Great Room) 2 baths & 2 car garage. Beautifully updated with Travertine floors & wood look flooring in Master bedroom. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Easy care landscape.