Very desirable location with easy access to 101 & 51 Freeways & Paradise Valley Schools. The home features 3 bedrooms (one set up as a den & opens to Great Room) 2 baths & 2 car garage. Beautifully updated with Travertine floors & wood look flooring in Master bedroom. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Easy care landscape.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive have any available units?
3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3910 E ROCKWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.