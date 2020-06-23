All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3907 E WINDROSE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3907 E WINDROSE Drive

3907 East Windrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3907 East Windrose Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pleasant Valley Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
interim occupant. Showing Suite to be used for appointment. Newly remodeled home being offered for short term - 4 month max. Tiled flooring, paint, cabinets, granite, appliances new in 2018. Short term only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 E WINDROSE Drive have any available units?
3907 E WINDROSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3907 E WINDROSE Drive have?
Some of 3907 E WINDROSE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 E WINDROSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3907 E WINDROSE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 E WINDROSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3907 E WINDROSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3907 E WINDROSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3907 E WINDROSE Drive does offer parking.
Does 3907 E WINDROSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 E WINDROSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 E WINDROSE Drive have a pool?
No, 3907 E WINDROSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3907 E WINDROSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3907 E WINDROSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 E WINDROSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3907 E WINDROSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
