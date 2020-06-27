Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
/
3902 W GRISWOLD Road
3902 W GRISWOLD Road
3902 West Griswold Road
No Longer Available
Location
3902 West Griswold Road, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
NICE CLEAN MOVE IN READY HOME- CERAMIC TILE THRU OUT - 2 CAR GARAGE- CHAIN LINK FENCE FRONT AND BACK- LARGE COVERED PATIO. CALL REGARDING PETS- SORRY, NO CATS- NO SMOKING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3902 W GRISWOLD Road have any available units?
3902 W GRISWOLD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3902 W GRISWOLD Road have?
Some of 3902 W GRISWOLD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3902 W GRISWOLD Road currently offering any rent specials?
3902 W GRISWOLD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 W GRISWOLD Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 W GRISWOLD Road is pet friendly.
Does 3902 W GRISWOLD Road offer parking?
Yes, 3902 W GRISWOLD Road offers parking.
Does 3902 W GRISWOLD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 W GRISWOLD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 W GRISWOLD Road have a pool?
No, 3902 W GRISWOLD Road does not have a pool.
Does 3902 W GRISWOLD Road have accessible units?
No, 3902 W GRISWOLD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 W GRISWOLD Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 W GRISWOLD Road does not have units with dishwashers.
