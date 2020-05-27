3902 E CLARENDON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Welcome home to this remodeled, energy efficient, block construction, single level home located in a highly sought after area of Arcadia. An area of new construction & vintage home remodels within walking distance to all that Arcadia has to offer. Featuring extensive renovation using high quality and trending finishes. Kitchen features slate tile, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, stylish glass tile back splash, and plenty of updated cabinetry. Crown molding in the living room. Remodeled bathrooms include new vanities and tiled tub/showers. Pergo wood flooring & fresh paint throughout. There's even an extra family room, play room, mother in law suite, you decide! Washer/dryer included. Huge grassy backyard. Don't miss this must see! $200 admin fee due at lease signing.