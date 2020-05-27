All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:54 AM

3902 E CLARENDON Avenue

3902 East Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3902 East Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome home to this remodeled, energy efficient, block construction, single level home located in a highly sought after area of Arcadia. An area of new construction & vintage home remodels within walking distance to all that Arcadia has to offer. Featuring extensive renovation using high quality and trending finishes. Kitchen features slate tile, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, stylish glass tile back splash, and plenty of updated cabinetry. Crown molding in the living room. Remodeled bathrooms include new vanities and tiled tub/showers. Pergo wood flooring & fresh paint throughout. There's even an extra family room, play room, mother in law suite, you decide! Washer/dryer included. Huge grassy backyard. Don't miss this must see! $200 admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue have any available units?
3902 E CLARENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue have?
Some of 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3902 E CLARENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue offer parking?
No, 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 E CLARENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
