Phoenix, AZ
3852 West Purdue Avenue
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:56 PM

3852 West Purdue Avenue

3852 West Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3852 West Purdue Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this new renovated home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage located in Phoenix! Large open kitchen with view to family room! All new matching stainless steel appliances included, beautiful back-splash and granite counter-tops! All tile flooring throughout the home! Master bath has a dual vanity! All bathroom counter-tops are granite!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 West Purdue Avenue have any available units?
3852 West Purdue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 West Purdue Avenue have?
Some of 3852 West Purdue Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 West Purdue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3852 West Purdue Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 West Purdue Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3852 West Purdue Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3852 West Purdue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3852 West Purdue Avenue offers parking.
Does 3852 West Purdue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3852 West Purdue Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 West Purdue Avenue have a pool?
No, 3852 West Purdue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3852 West Purdue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3852 West Purdue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 West Purdue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3852 West Purdue Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
