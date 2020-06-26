3852 West Purdue Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You'll love this new renovated home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage located in Phoenix! Large open kitchen with view to family room! All new matching stainless steel appliances included, beautiful back-splash and granite counter-tops! All tile flooring throughout the home! Master bath has a dual vanity! All bathroom counter-tops are granite!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.