3850 E Shomi St

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Ahwatukee House



Beautiful remodeled single story home with new HVAC unit, 4 bd/2bth, 2 car garage, open floor plan, fenced pool/spa with waterfall, granite countertops in kitchen & baths, washer/dryer, travertine tile throughout, carpet in bdrms, shopping/restaurants/mountain preserve and hiking in close proximity, monthly pool/spa service included in rent, no cats but dogs considered.

