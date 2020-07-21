All apartments in Phoenix
3850 E Shomi St
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

3850 E Shomi St

3850 East Shomi Street · No Longer Available
Location

3850 East Shomi Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Ahwatukee House - Property Id: 138510

Beautiful remodeled single story home with new HVAC unit, 4 bd/2bth, 2 car garage, open floor plan, fenced pool/spa with waterfall, granite countertops in kitchen & baths, washer/dryer, travertine tile throughout, carpet in bdrms, shopping/restaurants/mountain preserve and hiking in close proximity, monthly pool/spa service included in rent, no cats but dogs considered.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

