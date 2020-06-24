Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3849 North 23rd Drive
3849 North 23rd Drive
3849 North 23rd Drive
Browse Similar Places
Apartments with Pool
Location
3849 North 23rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Large single level unit, all ceramic tile, w/d hook ups available.
Water trash and sewer included.
Close to schools, transportation and entertainment.
SRP
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3849 North 23rd Drive have any available units?
3849 North 23rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3849 North 23rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3849 North 23rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 North 23rd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3849 North 23rd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3849 North 23rd Drive offer parking?
No, 3849 North 23rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3849 North 23rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3849 North 23rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 North 23rd Drive have a pool?
No, 3849 North 23rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3849 North 23rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 3849 North 23rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 North 23rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3849 North 23rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3849 North 23rd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3849 North 23rd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
