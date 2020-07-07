3843 West Ruth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

Location, location, location--35th Ave and Northern. This home is a block home on a corner lot with a one car carport. The home has 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout. No pets. No section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $500 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/450778

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.