Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3843 West Ruth Avenue

3843 West Ruth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3843 West Ruth Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Location, location, location--35th Ave and Northern. This home is a block home on a corner lot with a one car carport. The home has 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout. No pets. No section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $500 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/450778
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 West Ruth Avenue have any available units?
3843 West Ruth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3843 West Ruth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3843 West Ruth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 West Ruth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3843 West Ruth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3843 West Ruth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3843 West Ruth Avenue offers parking.
Does 3843 West Ruth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 West Ruth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 West Ruth Avenue have a pool?
No, 3843 West Ruth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3843 West Ruth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3843 West Ruth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 West Ruth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 West Ruth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3843 West Ruth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3843 West Ruth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

