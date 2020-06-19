3841 W Bluefield Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Great Family Home and Spacious Backyard with a Gazebo!! - Beautiful three bed two bath home in Glendale! Kitchen lets in natural light, comes with great appliances and opens up to nice dinning area. Living area has fire place ready to use for the winter months! Rooms are nice size and master suite has a sliding door leading into the backyard! The backyard has covered patio and Gazebo for entertaining!



Security Deposit $1045.00

Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Pet Fee: no pets - service animals are not considered pets.



Click APPLY NOW! - $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $1045 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.



Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4607437)