All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3841 W Bluefield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3841 W Bluefield Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3841 W Bluefield Ave

3841 West Bluefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3841 West Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Willow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great Family Home and Spacious Backyard with a Gazebo!! - Beautiful three bed two bath home in Glendale! Kitchen lets in natural light, comes with great appliances and opens up to nice dinning area. Living area has fire place ready to use for the winter months! Rooms are nice size and master suite has a sliding door leading into the backyard! The backyard has covered patio and Gazebo for entertaining!

Security Deposit $1045.00
Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee: no pets - service animals are not considered pets.

Click APPLY NOW! - $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $1045 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4607437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 W Bluefield Ave have any available units?
3841 W Bluefield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3841 W Bluefield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3841 W Bluefield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 W Bluefield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3841 W Bluefield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3841 W Bluefield Ave offer parking?
No, 3841 W Bluefield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3841 W Bluefield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 W Bluefield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 W Bluefield Ave have a pool?
No, 3841 W Bluefield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3841 W Bluefield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3841 W Bluefield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 W Bluefield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 W Bluefield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3841 W Bluefield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3841 W Bluefield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College