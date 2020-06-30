All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 14 2020

3840 North 43rd Avenue

3840 North 43rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3840 North 43rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix split level 2/1 condo with all tile flooring, updated fresh paint, fully updated kitchen with new appliances, all bedrooms upstairs with large walk in closets, tranquil enclosed backyard, premium corner unit, off street parking, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 North 43rd Avenue have any available units?
3840 North 43rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3840 North 43rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3840 North 43rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 North 43rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3840 North 43rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3840 North 43rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3840 North 43rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 3840 North 43rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 North 43rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 North 43rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3840 North 43rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3840 North 43rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3840 North 43rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 North 43rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3840 North 43rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3840 North 43rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3840 North 43rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

