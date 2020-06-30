3840 North 43rd Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix split level 2/1 condo with all tile flooring, updated fresh paint, fully updated kitchen with new appliances, all bedrooms upstairs with large walk in closets, tranquil enclosed backyard, premium corner unit, off street parking, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.