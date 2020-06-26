All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3840 N 43RD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3840 N 43RD Avenue
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:25 PM

3840 N 43RD Avenue

3840 N 43rd Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3840 N 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a beautiful 2 story town home with Washer / Dryer hooks ups , private patio and vinyl and carpet in unit , assigned covered parking and walking distance to school .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 N 43RD Avenue have any available units?
3840 N 43RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 N 43RD Avenue have?
Some of 3840 N 43RD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 N 43RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3840 N 43RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 N 43RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3840 N 43RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3840 N 43RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3840 N 43RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3840 N 43RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3840 N 43RD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 N 43RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 3840 N 43RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3840 N 43RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3840 N 43RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 N 43RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3840 N 43RD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College