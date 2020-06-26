Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3840 N 43RD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3840 N 43RD Avenue
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:25 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3840 N 43RD Avenue
3840 N 43rd Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3840 N 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a beautiful 2 story town home with Washer / Dryer hooks ups , private patio and vinyl and carpet in unit , assigned covered parking and walking distance to school .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3840 N 43RD Avenue have any available units?
3840 N 43RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3840 N 43RD Avenue have?
Some of 3840 N 43RD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3840 N 43RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3840 N 43RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 N 43RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3840 N 43RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3840 N 43RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3840 N 43RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3840 N 43RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3840 N 43RD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 N 43RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 3840 N 43RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3840 N 43RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3840 N 43RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 N 43RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3840 N 43RD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College