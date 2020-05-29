All apartments in Phoenix
3837 West Menadota Drive

3837 West Menadota Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3837 West Menadota Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3D TOUR****

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DV5TqbBTvUd

Excellent looking home in the heart of Glendale. Hurry you wont want to miss this one!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,062.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 West Menadota Drive have any available units?
3837 West Menadota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3837 West Menadota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3837 West Menadota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 West Menadota Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3837 West Menadota Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3837 West Menadota Drive offer parking?
No, 3837 West Menadota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3837 West Menadota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3837 West Menadota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 West Menadota Drive have a pool?
No, 3837 West Menadota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3837 West Menadota Drive have accessible units?
No, 3837 West Menadota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 West Menadota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3837 West Menadota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3837 West Menadota Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3837 West Menadota Drive has units with air conditioning.

