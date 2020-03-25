All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3836 W State Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3836 W State Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3836 W State Ave

3836 West State Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3836 West State Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sungold

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully Remodeled with Granite Counters, wood looking floors, all new stainless appliances, no refrigerator or washer-dryer- 2 car carport, nice neighborhood, schools in walking distance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3836 W State Ave have any available units?
3836 W State Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3836 W State Ave have?
Some of 3836 W State Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3836 W State Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3836 W State Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3836 W State Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3836 W State Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3836 W State Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3836 W State Ave does offer parking.
Does 3836 W State Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3836 W State Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3836 W State Ave have a pool?
No, 3836 W State Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3836 W State Ave have accessible units?
No, 3836 W State Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3836 W State Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3836 W State Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College