Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3836 W State Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3836 W State Ave
3836 West State Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3836 West State Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sungold
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully Remodeled with Granite Counters, wood looking floors, all new stainless appliances, no refrigerator or washer-dryer- 2 car carport, nice neighborhood, schools in walking distance
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3836 W State Ave have any available units?
3836 W State Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3836 W State Ave have?
Some of 3836 W State Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3836 W State Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3836 W State Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3836 W State Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3836 W State Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3836 W State Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3836 W State Ave does offer parking.
Does 3836 W State Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3836 W State Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3836 W State Ave have a pool?
No, 3836 W State Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3836 W State Ave have accessible units?
No, 3836 W State Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3836 W State Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3836 W State Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
