All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
3834 E BIGHORN Avenue
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:50 AM
1 of 12
3834 E BIGHORN Avenue
3834 E Bighorn Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3834 E Bighorn Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEWER CARPET, INTERIOR PAINT, EXTERIOR PAINT STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE AND GRANITE COUNTERS. OPEN, SPLIT FOORPLAN WITH VAULTED CEILING. HUGE GRASSED BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue have any available units?
3834 E BIGHORN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue have?
Some of 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3834 E BIGHORN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue offer parking?
No, 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3834 E BIGHORN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
