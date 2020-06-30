All apartments in Phoenix
3833 East Wethersfield Road
3833 East Wethersfield Road

3833 East Wethersfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

3833 East Wethersfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pleasant Valley Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1975 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $165 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1810..

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 East Wethersfield Road have any available units?
3833 East Wethersfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3833 East Wethersfield Road have?
Some of 3833 East Wethersfield Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 East Wethersfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
3833 East Wethersfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 East Wethersfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3833 East Wethersfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 3833 East Wethersfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 3833 East Wethersfield Road offers parking.
Does 3833 East Wethersfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 East Wethersfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 East Wethersfield Road have a pool?
No, 3833 East Wethersfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 3833 East Wethersfield Road have accessible units?
No, 3833 East Wethersfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 East Wethersfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3833 East Wethersfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.

