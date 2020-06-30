3833 East Wethersfield Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1975 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $165 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1810..



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.