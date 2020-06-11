Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3830 E Tanglewood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3830 E Tanglewood Dr
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3830 E Tanglewood Dr
3830 East Tanglewood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Lakewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3830 East Tanglewood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful, Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Ahwatukee Home Perfectly Landscaped, Desirable Layout, Stainless Appliances, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite Counters. Must See!
To View Call or Text Dan 623.512.2525
Apply online at www.Time2Rent.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3830 E Tanglewood Dr have any available units?
3830 E Tanglewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3830 E Tanglewood Dr have?
Some of 3830 E Tanglewood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3830 E Tanglewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3830 E Tanglewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 E Tanglewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3830 E Tanglewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3830 E Tanglewood Dr offer parking?
No, 3830 E Tanglewood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3830 E Tanglewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3830 E Tanglewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 E Tanglewood Dr have a pool?
No, 3830 E Tanglewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3830 E Tanglewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3830 E Tanglewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 E Tanglewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 E Tanglewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College