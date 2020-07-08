All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021

3830 East Lakewood Parkway East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Lakewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3830 East Lakewood Parkway East, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
2 Bed/2 Bath Beauty in the Portofino Condominiums. . .This Beauty boasts many upgrades: Black Granite Counter Tops, Cherry Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances(including the refrigerator), Full Size Washer & Dryer, Upgraded Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Tile and executive height vanities in bathrooms. This condo features Walk-In Closets in both Bedrooms, a Security System, covered patio, 1 Covered parking spot, and storage shed. Enjoy Mountain Views in this Lake Community, 2 Community Pools, 3 Spas, a Clubhouse, and a Fitness Center. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and it is located in the Award Winning Kyrene School District and Desert Vista High School. Pets upon owner approval. Call Tracy Blackmon, Realtor & Property Manager, BlackHawk Prop Mngmt at 602-814-0677 to see this fabulous condo. We do not accept Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 have any available units?
3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 have?
Some of 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 currently offering any rent specials?
3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 is pet friendly.
Does 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 offer parking?
Yes, 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 offers parking.
Does 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 have a pool?
Yes, 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 has a pool.
Does 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 have accessible units?
No, 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College