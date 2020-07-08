3830 E Lakewood Pkwy E Apt 1021

Amenities

2 Bed/2 Bath Beauty in the Portofino Condominiums. . .This Beauty boasts many upgrades: Black Granite Counter Tops, Cherry Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances(including the refrigerator), Full Size Washer & Dryer, Upgraded Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Tile and executive height vanities in bathrooms. This condo features Walk-In Closets in both Bedrooms, a Security System, covered patio, 1 Covered parking spot, and storage shed. Enjoy Mountain Views in this Lake Community, 2 Community Pools, 3 Spas, a Clubhouse, and a Fitness Center. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and it is located in the Award Winning Kyrene School District and Desert Vista High School. Pets upon owner approval. Call Tracy Blackmon, Realtor & Property Manager, BlackHawk Prop Mngmt at 602-814-0677 to see this fabulous condo. We do not accept Section 8.