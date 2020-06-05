3828 W MERCER Lane

3828 West Mercer Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Melrose Gardens
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***RENTAL NEAR METROCENTER!!!*** This single level 3BR home is ready for immediate move-in. It has tile & wood in all the high traffic areas, as well as, new carpet throughout. *******NO Section 8 & No Cats***********
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
