Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3828 W MERCER Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3828 W MERCER Lane

3828 West Mercer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3828 West Mercer Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Melrose Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***RENTAL NEAR METROCENTER!!!*** This single level 3BR home is ready for immediate move-in. It has tile & wood in all the high traffic areas, as well as, new carpet throughout. *******NO Section 8 & No Cats***********

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3828 W MERCER Lane have any available units?
3828 W MERCER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3828 W MERCER Lane have?
Some of 3828 W MERCER Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3828 W MERCER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3828 W MERCER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3828 W MERCER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3828 W MERCER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3828 W MERCER Lane offer parking?
No, 3828 W MERCER Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3828 W MERCER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3828 W MERCER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3828 W MERCER Lane have a pool?
No, 3828 W MERCER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3828 W MERCER Lane have accessible units?
No, 3828 W MERCER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3828 W MERCER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3828 W MERCER Lane has units with dishwashers.
