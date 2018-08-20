All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3827 East Friess Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3827 East Friess Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3827 East Friess Drive

3827 East Friess Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3827 East Friess Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 East Friess Drive have any available units?
3827 East Friess Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3827 East Friess Drive have?
Some of 3827 East Friess Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 East Friess Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3827 East Friess Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 East Friess Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3827 East Friess Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3827 East Friess Drive offer parking?
No, 3827 East Friess Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3827 East Friess Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 East Friess Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 East Friess Drive have a pool?
No, 3827 East Friess Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3827 East Friess Drive have accessible units?
No, 3827 East Friess Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 East Friess Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3827 East Friess Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College