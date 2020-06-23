Beautiful west central phoenix 2br+ home with mature landscape and large backyard. New two tone paint and tile floors throughout. Bonus separate office on the front of the house. A unique property that will not last long.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3821 W. Polk St have any available units?
3821 W. Polk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 W. Polk St have?
Some of 3821 W. Polk St's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 W. Polk St currently offering any rent specials?
3821 W. Polk St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 W. Polk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 W. Polk St is pet friendly.
Does 3821 W. Polk St offer parking?
Yes, 3821 W. Polk St does offer parking.
Does 3821 W. Polk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 W. Polk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 W. Polk St have a pool?
No, 3821 W. Polk St does not have a pool.
Does 3821 W. Polk St have accessible units?
No, 3821 W. Polk St does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 W. Polk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 W. Polk St does not have units with dishwashers.