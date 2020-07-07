All apartments in Phoenix
3818 N 30TH Street

3818 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3818 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
**RENOVATED w/URBAN-FLARE** 3 bed 2.5 bath w/TWO-DEDICATED-PARKING-SPACES & PRIVATE-GATED YARD~CHEF'S EAT-IN kitchen w/HUGE, GRANITE-PENINSULA, APRON kitchen-sink & STAINLESS appliances~First-floor laundry, powder-room & living-room~Staircase w/CUSTOM railing leads to upstairs bedrooms, main-bath & master-suite~ALL flooring is CUSTOM-WOOD-LAMINATE including the stairs~Master bd suite is HUGE w/walk-in closest & bath w/nicely-appointed- finishes~Main-bath has been nicely-UPDATED~Secondary bds are a great-size w/lots of closet-storage~LARGE-PRIVATE, FENCED & 6 ft. TALL-GATED patio-area, appointed w/ARTIFICIAL-TURF & TILE~LOCKED storage room is also convenient in patio-area~ Community features: OVER-SIZED pool, lounging area & acres of park-like greenery! Restaurants & markets including Dutch Brothers & Sprouts are blocks-away~Location, Location, Location 10+++

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 N 30TH Street have any available units?
3818 N 30TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 N 30TH Street have?
Some of 3818 N 30TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 N 30TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3818 N 30TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 N 30TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3818 N 30TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3818 N 30TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3818 N 30TH Street offers parking.
Does 3818 N 30TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 N 30TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 N 30TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 3818 N 30TH Street has a pool.
Does 3818 N 30TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3818 N 30TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 N 30TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3818 N 30TH Street has units with dishwashers.

