3818 N 30TH Street

**RENOVATED w/URBAN-FLARE** 3 bed 2.5 bath w/TWO-DEDICATED-PARKING-SPACES & PRIVATE-GATED YARD~CHEF'S EAT-IN kitchen w/HUGE, GRANITE-PENINSULA, APRON kitchen-sink & STAINLESS appliances~First-floor laundry, powder-room & living-room~Staircase w/CUSTOM railing leads to upstairs bedrooms, main-bath & master-suite~ALL flooring is CUSTOM-WOOD-LAMINATE including the stairs~Master bd suite is HUGE w/walk-in closest & bath w/nicely-appointed- finishes~Main-bath has been nicely-UPDATED~Secondary bds are a great-size w/lots of closet-storage~LARGE-PRIVATE, FENCED & 6 ft. TALL-GATED patio-area, appointed w/ARTIFICIAL-TURF & TILE~LOCKED storage room is also convenient in patio-area~ Community features: OVER-SIZED pool, lounging area & acres of park-like greenery! Restaurants & markets including Dutch Brothers & Sprouts are blocks-away~Location, Location, Location 10+++