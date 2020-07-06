All apartments in Phoenix
3814 East Shaw Butte Drive

3814 E Shaw Butte Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3814 E Shaw Butte Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You've got to come see this spacious PV home! Sturdy block construction with recent updates! Huge family room includes fireplace and view out to large grassy backyard and patio with plenty of room to entertain. Remodeled kitchen boasts water softener, and upgraded appliances. Breakfast bar with room for four in a great room layout open to living room and dining room. 2 Car Garage, washer/dryer included and tons of storage space. You can't beat the location, near Paradise Valley mall & shopping centers, schools, & parks just off HWY 51.

Pets Upon Approval

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive have any available units?
3814 East Shaw Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive have?
Some of 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3814 East Shaw Butte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive offers parking.
Does 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive have a pool?
No, 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3814 East Shaw Butte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

