3814 East Shaw Butte Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You've got to come see this spacious PV home! Sturdy block construction with recent updates! Huge family room includes fireplace and view out to large grassy backyard and patio with plenty of room to entertain. Remodeled kitchen boasts water softener, and upgraded appliances. Breakfast bar with room for four in a great room layout open to living room and dining room. 2 Car Garage, washer/dryer included and tons of storage space. You can't beat the location, near Paradise Valley mall & shopping centers, schools, & parks just off HWY 51.



Pets Upon Approval



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.