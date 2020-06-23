All apartments in Phoenix
3813 West Townley Avenue
3813 West Townley Avenue

3813 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3813 West Townley Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,808 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled flooring throughout, kitchen with appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 West Townley Avenue have any available units?
3813 West Townley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3813 West Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3813 West Townley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 West Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 West Townley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3813 West Townley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3813 West Townley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3813 West Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 West Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 West Townley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3813 West Townley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3813 West Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3813 West Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 West Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 West Townley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 West Townley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 West Townley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
