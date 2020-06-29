All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:36 PM

3813 West Darrow Street

3813 West Darrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

3813 West Darrow Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 West Darrow Street have any available units?
3813 West Darrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3813 West Darrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
3813 West Darrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 West Darrow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 West Darrow Street is pet friendly.
Does 3813 West Darrow Street offer parking?
No, 3813 West Darrow Street does not offer parking.
Does 3813 West Darrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 West Darrow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 West Darrow Street have a pool?
No, 3813 West Darrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 3813 West Darrow Street have accessible units?
No, 3813 West Darrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 West Darrow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 West Darrow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 West Darrow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 West Darrow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
