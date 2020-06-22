All apartments in Phoenix
March 19 2019

3811 S. 74th Drive

3811 South 74th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3811 South 74th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 Bedroom + Den

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 S. 74th Drive have any available units?
3811 S. 74th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 S. 74th Drive have?
Some of 3811 S. 74th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 S. 74th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3811 S. 74th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 S. 74th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 S. 74th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3811 S. 74th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3811 S. 74th Drive does offer parking.
Does 3811 S. 74th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 S. 74th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 S. 74th Drive have a pool?
No, 3811 S. 74th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3811 S. 74th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3811 S. 74th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 S. 74th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 S. 74th Drive has units with dishwashers.
