All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3811 S. 74th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
3811 S. 74th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3811 S. 74th Drive
3811 South 74th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3811 South 74th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 Bedroom + Den
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3811 S. 74th Drive have any available units?
3811 S. 74th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3811 S. 74th Drive have?
Some of 3811 S. 74th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 3811 S. 74th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3811 S. 74th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 S. 74th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 S. 74th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3811 S. 74th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3811 S. 74th Drive does offer parking.
Does 3811 S. 74th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 S. 74th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 S. 74th Drive have a pool?
No, 3811 S. 74th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3811 S. 74th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3811 S. 74th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 S. 74th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 S. 74th Drive has units with dishwashers.
