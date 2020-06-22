All apartments in Phoenix
3808 S 54th Gln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3808 S 54th Gln

3808 South 54th Glen · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3808 South 54th Glen, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3808 S 54th Gln Phoenix AZ · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home with a Gorgeous Kitchen
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,411 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and

(RLNE5846110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 S 54th Gln have any available units?
3808 S 54th Gln has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 S 54th Gln have?
Some of 3808 S 54th Gln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 S 54th Gln currently offering any rent specials?
3808 S 54th Gln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 S 54th Gln pet-friendly?
No, 3808 S 54th Gln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3808 S 54th Gln offer parking?
Yes, 3808 S 54th Gln does offer parking.
Does 3808 S 54th Gln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 S 54th Gln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 S 54th Gln have a pool?
Yes, 3808 S 54th Gln has a pool.
Does 3808 S 54th Gln have accessible units?
No, 3808 S 54th Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 S 54th Gln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 S 54th Gln has units with dishwashers.
