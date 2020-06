Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely renovated and furnished home in a quiet neighborhood very close to Grand Canyon University. Close to Uptown, great restaurants and bars and only 15 minutes to downtown. Home has a great backyard, comes with a security system installed. Utilities not included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a background check.