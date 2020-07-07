Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3782 E Acoma Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3782 E Acoma Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3782 E Acoma Dr
3782 East Acoma Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3782 East Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Acoma Property -
(RLNE2227086)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3782 E Acoma Dr have any available units?
3782 E Acoma Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3782 E Acoma Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3782 E Acoma Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3782 E Acoma Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3782 E Acoma Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3782 E Acoma Dr offer parking?
No, 3782 E Acoma Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3782 E Acoma Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3782 E Acoma Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3782 E Acoma Dr have a pool?
No, 3782 E Acoma Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3782 E Acoma Dr have accessible units?
No, 3782 E Acoma Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3782 E Acoma Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3782 E Acoma Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3782 E Acoma Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3782 E Acoma Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College