3762 E KRISTAL Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice Home, Freshly Painted Interior, Freshly Installed Carpet & Professionally Cleaned. Large Great Room, Bedrooms Up, Maple Cabinets, Kitchen Island, Black Appliances, 13'' x 13'' Tile Floors, Wood Blinds, Lots of Storage, Computer Niche, Appliances Included (Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer). Nice Side Yard with Paver Patio & Orange Tree. 2-Car Garage in Back. Very Quiet Neighborhood across from Community Park. Close to 101, 51 & Interstate 17, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Kierland, PV Community College & More!