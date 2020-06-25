All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

3762 E KRISTAL Way

3762 East Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

3762 East Kristal Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Home, Freshly Painted Interior, Freshly Installed Carpet & Professionally Cleaned. Large Great Room, Bedrooms Up, Maple Cabinets, Kitchen Island, Black Appliances, 13'' x 13'' Tile Floors, Wood Blinds, Lots of Storage, Computer Niche, Appliances Included (Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer). Nice Side Yard with Paver Patio & Orange Tree. 2-Car Garage in Back. Very Quiet Neighborhood across from Community Park. Close to 101, 51 & Interstate 17, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Kierland, PV Community College & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3762 E KRISTAL Way have any available units?
3762 E KRISTAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3762 E KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 3762 E KRISTAL Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3762 E KRISTAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
3762 E KRISTAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3762 E KRISTAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 3762 E KRISTAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3762 E KRISTAL Way offer parking?
Yes, 3762 E KRISTAL Way offers parking.
Does 3762 E KRISTAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3762 E KRISTAL Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3762 E KRISTAL Way have a pool?
No, 3762 E KRISTAL Way does not have a pool.
Does 3762 E KRISTAL Way have accessible units?
No, 3762 E KRISTAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3762 E KRISTAL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3762 E KRISTAL Way has units with dishwashers.
