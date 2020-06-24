All apartments in Phoenix
Location

3756 East Pershing Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Southern East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available SOON!!!! Beautiful single-story, 3 bedroom, & 2 bath home in Phoenix. RE-MODELLED IN 2017! This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, beautiful backsplash, & eat-in kitchen. Large open family room. Beautiful master bedroom with large closet. Full master bathroom with single sink with walk-in shower. Blinds in front of home with ceiling fans in all the rooms. Wood grained tile throughout. Covered patio, grassy area, and private pool in backyard. **landscaping, pool, & pest control ALL included)** Two car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 DOGS UNDER 35 LBS/ NO CATS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

