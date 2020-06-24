3756 East Pershing Avenue

Amenities

Available SOON!!!! Beautiful single-story, 3 bedroom, & 2 bath home in Phoenix. RE-MODELLED IN 2017! This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, beautiful backsplash, & eat-in kitchen. Large open family room. Beautiful master bedroom with large closet. Full master bathroom with single sink with walk-in shower. Blinds in front of home with ceiling fans in all the rooms. Wood grained tile throughout. Covered patio, grassy area, and private pool in backyard. **landscaping, pool, & pest control ALL included)** Two car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 DOGS UNDER 35 LBS/ NO CATS)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



