Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3752 E MARMORA Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3752 E MARMORA Street
3752 East Marmora Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3752 East Marmora Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great updated rental property in a quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Oversized backyard, with large side yard for RV's, Boats, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3752 E MARMORA Street have any available units?
3752 E MARMORA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3752 E MARMORA Street have?
Some of 3752 E MARMORA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3752 E MARMORA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3752 E MARMORA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3752 E MARMORA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3752 E MARMORA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3752 E MARMORA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3752 E MARMORA Street offers parking.
Does 3752 E MARMORA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3752 E MARMORA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3752 E MARMORA Street have a pool?
No, 3752 E MARMORA Street does not have a pool.
Does 3752 E MARMORA Street have accessible units?
No, 3752 E MARMORA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3752 E MARMORA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3752 E MARMORA Street has units with dishwashers.
