3746 West Bloomfield Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3746 West Bloomfield Road

3746 West Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

3746 West Bloomfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Sweetwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3746 West Bloomfield Road have any available units?
3746 West Bloomfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3746 West Bloomfield Road have?
Some of 3746 West Bloomfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3746 West Bloomfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
3746 West Bloomfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3746 West Bloomfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3746 West Bloomfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 3746 West Bloomfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 3746 West Bloomfield Road offers parking.
Does 3746 West Bloomfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3746 West Bloomfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3746 West Bloomfield Road have a pool?
No, 3746 West Bloomfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 3746 West Bloomfield Road have accessible units?
No, 3746 West Bloomfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3746 West Bloomfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3746 West Bloomfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.

