Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM
3746 E SEQUOIA Trail
3746 East Sequoia Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
3746 East Sequoia Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The home is currently rented until January 31,2020Home will be Available on February 1, 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail have any available units?
3746 E SEQUOIA Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail have?
Some of 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3746 E SEQUOIA Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail offers parking.
Does 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail has a pool.
Does 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail have accessible units?
No, 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3746 E SEQUOIA Trail has units with dishwashers.
